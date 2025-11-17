How To Prevent Brake Dust Buildup On Your Car's Rims

Making sure your vehicle is properly maintained during its lifespan can be frustrating at times, especially for recurring issues such as dirty wheels due to brake dust. While seemingly innocuous, if not removed, brake dust can do harm to the wheel surface. Besides the damage, it can just look bad when there are clearly areas of a vehicle that have not been cleaned.

Brake dust builds up on your wheels during normal driving. Whenever you use your brakes, the brake pads are pressing onto the rotors, which in turn slows the wheels and the vehicle as a whole. During that time when the brake pads and rotors are touching, extremely fine particles will wear off from the brake pads and can attach themselves to the wheel.

The easiest way to prevent brake dust buildup is to make sure you're using ceramic or low-dust brake pads instead of organic brake pads. Organic brake pads are typically made of carbon, Kevlar, glass, and rubber, mixed together, bonded, and pressed into a brake pad. Because of that combination of materials, organic brake pads tend to produce more brake dust than ceramic.

After the switch to ceramic pads, make sure to use protective wheel sealant on your rim. This will help stop brake dust particles from sticking. Lastly, in order to keep your rims clean of brake dust, make sure you're cleaning your rims routinely. This will help make them look clean and help prevent harm to the wheels themselves.