Is It Cheaper To Buy Harbor Freight Tools From Their Website Or In-Store?

No matter what you're looking to add to your personal or professional tool lineup, chances are, Harbor Freight has you covered. The hardware chain sells just about any type of tool you could need, and it has all different kinds from a bevy of trusted tool brands.

Regardless of the tools or their labels, however, going on a shopping spree at Harbor Freight can add up in a hurry. That's why it's important to know what you actually need, and how to take advantage of the ways to save money when shopping at Harbor Freight. As it turns out, choosing the right method of purchase can be a difference-maker as well.

With Harbor Freight, you can either visit your local Harbor Freight store to get what you need, or order online. Both forms of buying come with their respective exclusive sets of coupons and deals, which can drive you to choose one over the other for the sake of saving some money. One also has to factor in-store shopping, which eliminates the added cost of shipping attached to online buys. In any case, if you're a frequent Harbor Freight shopper, you'll definitely want to apply for the Harbor Freight Inside Track Club to ensure you're getting all of the in-store and online savings you can.