What's The Difference Between 5W-30 And 5W-40 Motor Oil?

When choosing between two different types of motor oil for your car, it is helpful to understand these oil classifications. They conform to the Society of Automotive Engineers multigrading system, using the letter 'W' for winter, followed by numbers before and after it. The number to the left of the 'W' corresponds to the oil's ability to flow at low temperatures, like starting your engine after it sits overnight. The number to the right of the 'W' indicates how the oil flows at higher temperatures, like when your engine is fully warmed up. The ideal motor oil is really a trade-off between these two extremes — it must flow well enough to coat your engine's moving parts starting when the engine is cold, continuing until it reaches operating temperature.

The best source for the proper oil choice for your vehicle is the least-read book in the world — your owner's manual. It will list the best oil to use in a wide variety of climatic conditions, ranging from frigid winters to searing-hot summers, plus everything in between. Both 5W-30 and 5W-40 are commonly used in today's vehicles and usually available wherever motor oil is sold.

The primary difference between 5W-30 and 5W-40 is in each oil's high-temperature performance, since they perform similarly at low temperatures. The 5W-40 will exhibit better performance in high operating temperatures and high-performance conditions, up to 50 degrees C (122 degrees F). This compares to 30 degrees C (86 degrees F) for the 5W-30, making it more suitable for cars driven moderately under normal conditions.