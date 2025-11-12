The 'World's First' Lensless LED Headlights Have Arrived – Here's Which Cars Can Get Them

Since the invention of the automobile over a century ago, car headlights – which have existed in some form even before the invention of the lightbulb — have undergone significant transformations. They've become more energy efficient, brighter, longer-lasting, and have even allowed for some measure of customization with different colors. With that said, for the most part, they haven't changed that much when it comes to their components. The bulb, housing, and external lens have become standardized, regardless of which type of passenger vehicle you drive. Breaking from this tradition, Oracle Lighting has taken the next step in headlight evolution by eliminating one of these longstanding elements.

Oracle is behind the world's first lensless LED headlights. No longer will vehicles be plagued with foggy, discolored, and cracked external lenses. This headlight upgrade is possible thanks to the use of modular Bi-LED emitter pods, which have an IP68 rating and temperature management features to keep them running regardless of road and weather conditions. When the LEDs do inevitably need to be replaced, they can simply be popped out and new ones slotted in, eliminating the need to replace the whole unit. The housing can be painted to match a vehicle, too. Oracle's new lensless headlights seem like a major innovation, but the downside is availability: only select Toyota Tacoma models are compatible, although the company is looking to expand availability in the future.