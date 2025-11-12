The 'World's First' Lensless LED Headlights Have Arrived – Here's Which Cars Can Get Them
Since the invention of the automobile over a century ago, car headlights – which have existed in some form even before the invention of the lightbulb — have undergone significant transformations. They've become more energy efficient, brighter, longer-lasting, and have even allowed for some measure of customization with different colors. With that said, for the most part, they haven't changed that much when it comes to their components. The bulb, housing, and external lens have become standardized, regardless of which type of passenger vehicle you drive. Breaking from this tradition, Oracle Lighting has taken the next step in headlight evolution by eliminating one of these longstanding elements.
Oracle is behind the world's first lensless LED headlights. No longer will vehicles be plagued with foggy, discolored, and cracked external lenses. This headlight upgrade is possible thanks to the use of modular Bi-LED emitter pods, which have an IP68 rating and temperature management features to keep them running regardless of road and weather conditions. When the LEDs do inevitably need to be replaced, they can simply be popped out and new ones slotted in, eliminating the need to replace the whole unit. The housing can be painted to match a vehicle, too. Oracle's new lensless headlights seem like a major innovation, but the downside is availability: only select Toyota Tacoma models are compatible, although the company is looking to expand availability in the future.
You'll probably have to wait to try Oracle's lensless headlights
As mentioned, Oracle's new headlights won't be all that accessible to begin with. The company's press release notes that its new headlights are only compatible with third-generation Toyota Tacomas produced from 2016 to 2023. If you have one and want to give these headlights a try, feel free to place an order.
At launch, few vehicles will be able to use these new lensless LEDs. Thankfully, Oracle plans to expand the availability of its new offerings in the future. More specifically, the company has mentioned that the Toyota 4Runner and Ford F-150 will join the third generation of Tacomas in supporting these headlights at some point, with more on the way. It's unknown which other rides are under consideration for this upgrade, and which specific versions of the 4Runner and F-150 will be compatible. At any rate, the first round of headlights is planned to reach customers at the start of 2026, with a retail price between $800 and $900 per set.
LED headlights might not be for everyone, and there are lots of things to know before buying LED headlights that may dissuade one from making the switch. In the case of Oracle's lensless LEDs, though, trying them out will at least eliminate any lens-induced troubles — at least for those who can actually use them on their vehicle.