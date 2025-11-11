There's a debate on when exactly light bulbs were invented. One of the earliest recordings of an electric "bulb" dates to 1801-02, when English chemist Sir Humphry Davy heated a platinum strip to create a decently bright but short-lived incandescent lamp. About 80 years later, American inventor and businessman Thomas Edison developed and patented a more practical, long-lasting carbon-filament bulb — a patent that made its founder very rich. Thus, 1879 became the year many assume to be the true invention of the light bulb.

However, cars didn't reach roads in large numbers till the 1890s, just a few years after Karl Benz filed a patent for his "Benz Patent-Motorwagen," which many consider the first car ever invented. So, technically, light bulbs are older than automobiles — even going by the "Thomas Edison invented the light bulb" narrative. That said, they didn't adopt roads with Edison-level light bulbs as soon as they were invented; instead, they inherited headlamp technology from earlier horse-drawn vehicles.

The horse-drawn carriages used driving lamps fueled by acetylene gas. According to recorded patents, the lamp would hold some calcium carbide while a water reservoir dripped water onto it; this produced acetylene gas, which was piped to burners to create a bright, steady flame. Some vehicles used a compressed acetylene gas tank rather than making the gas directly from carbide. Then, the produced light was directed with reflectors and lenses, and vents let combustion products escape while resisting wind and rain.