Are Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Easy To Customize? Here's What You Need To Know

Harley-Davidson's legacy spans over a century, with some of the coolest and most powerful bikes that riders have ever seen. When it comes to modifying those bikes, Harley encourages it by promoting an easy customization process. The company even has an online builder tool that lets you mix and match factory and aftermarket parts, giving you your dream Harley. In fact, there are Harleys that are extremely easy to customize, and thanks to a large aftermarket presence, Harley's one of the most customizable motorcycle brands around.

Of course, if you're going to tackle customization yourself, you'll need to know how to do it. Otherwise, you're risking your Harley's performance and possibly your own safety. Something as simple as new handlebars can require some electrical work, and changing exhausts means tuning your bike to meet emissions standards. Riders on Reddit have run into these very issues, with some pointing out that the work was rough yet rewarding. Luckily, there's an abundance of how-to videos on YouTube to help you along the way. Hiring a pro to do the work is probably the right move, but it can also be a very expensive one.

Plus, some aftermarket parts are naturally going to be built better than others. While you could save some money on upfront costs, you may end up replacing the same part just months later. You may be better off going with authentic Harley factory parts, which will be pricey but should make for a more hassle-free customization.