Does Lowe's Sell Individual Craftsman Sockets? Here's What You Should Know
Need one specific socket and aren't looking to buy an entire set in order to get it? Craftsman loyalists can head to Lowe's and buy tons of the brand's sockets à la carte. That goes for both metric and SAE (standard) sizes, and in shallow, deep, and impact varieties, as well. Whether shopping in-store or online, Lowe's customers can peruse hundreds of single sockets sized anywhere from 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch drive sizes.
The lowest prices average around $5, the most expensive over $20, with some clearance options coming in as cheap as $1. The price you pay is ultimately going to depend on depth, size, and type, though. For example, a 10-millimeter shallow socket costs $6.48, while a 6-point impact socket of the same size runs for $10.98. Lowe's also carries a bunch of socket adapters and extensions, including 3/8-inch to 1/2-inch adapters for $10.48 and socket extensions for $13.98. Most are available for same-day pickup or delivery, as well.
When to buy individual Craftsman sockets vs a set
Buying individual sockets makes sense for those who already own a ratchet set and just need to replace a missing piece or add a size that didn't come in their kit. (No use buying an entire 262-piece mechanics tool kit just for one socket, even if the price is right.) Because Craftsman's lineup includes both metric and standard options, it might also make sense to buy a single socket if you're working on a project in a different unit of measurement.
Of course, buying tons of individual sockets can add up quickly. In these instances, it's hard to ignore the value of a set. Buying six individual sockets at $9 each would add up to over $50, and that's even before tax. Meanwhile, a full 11-piece shallow socket set might cost half that. No matter what brand of socket sets you choose, they're almost always going to give you a better value. That said, if you already have a wide range of socket sizes and drive types, you may be better off shopping à la carte to avoid ending up with duplicates.
If you're merely trying to replace a broken Craftsman socket, remember: the brand has a full lifetime warranty on all its sockets. You might not even need to buy yourself a new one. Craftsman's tool warranty explains that if the socket breaks or otherwise fails to perform for any reason, they'll replace it for you (even without a receipt).