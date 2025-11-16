Does Lowe's Sell Individual Craftsman Sockets? Here's What You Should Know

Buying individual sockets makes sense for those who already own a ratchet set and just need to replace a missing piece or add a size that didn't come in their kit. (No use buying an entire 262-piece mechanics tool kit just for one socket, even if the price is right.) Because Craftsman's lineup includes both metric and standard options, it might also make sense to buy a single socket if you're working on a project in a different unit of measurement.

Of course, buying tons of individual sockets can add up quickly. In these instances, it's hard to ignore the value of a set. Buying six individual sockets at $9 each would add up to over $50, and that's even before tax. Meanwhile, a full 11-piece shallow socket set might cost half that. No matter what brand of socket sets you choose, they're almost always going to give you a better value. That said, if you already have a wide range of socket sizes and drive types, you may be better off shopping à la carte to avoid ending up with duplicates.

If you're merely trying to replace a broken Craftsman socket, remember: the brand has a full lifetime warranty on all its sockets. You might not even need to buy yourself a new one. Craftsman's tool warranty explains that if the socket breaks or otherwise fails to perform for any reason, they'll replace it for you (even without a receipt).