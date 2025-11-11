Ford Is Making Major Changes To Its Dealerships, And Every Automaker Would Be Wise To Follow Suit

Think about the last time you purchased a car from a dealership. Finished? Now, think about the first time you did so, or even the first time you were with someone — perhaps a parent — who was buying from a dealership. The chances are, apart from the drinks offered and cars test-drove, the experience was pretty much identical.

There is a reason for this, as dealerships and salespeople generally follow the same process. As someone who's sold cars in a multitude of different dealerships, I'm fairly familiar with said process. Naturally, then, the environment in which salespeople want to sell their cars is fairly uniform too. There needs to be plenty of space in which to house the cars, and in the available space left, dealers can squeeze in desks, phones, and small displays to upsell promotional materials, paint protection packages, and whatever else they can think of.

However, the tides are changing. First, Subaru announced the implementation of its swanky new 'Subaru Connection Hubs,' and now Ford is planning to do much the same, too. The plan for the Blue Oval brand is to introduce an approach called 'Ford Signature 2.0,' which promises to put hospitality first. Say goodbye to salespeople and say hello to brand ambassadors. Sit down in a cozy and dedicated food and beverage area, and enjoy a variety of different environments in which you can choose to conduct your business.