Here's What Happens When A Rack And Pinion Goes Bad

Few car parts are as essential to safety and drivability as the steering setup. Most modern vehicles rely on the trusty rack-and-pinion power steering design, and like pretty much anything else, it isn't free of faults. For starters, if you notice any unusual noises paired with excessive steering wheel play, it may point to a failing rack and pinion.

Varying levels of resistance while turning from one side to the other on a smooth surface also suggests a problem with the rack. Moreover, if your power steering fluid starts leaking and is accompanied by burning oil smells, it's one more warning that something is off. Eventually, it may become difficult to keep the car going in a straight line.

The steering can become unpredictable, and you might even notice uneven tire wear. Considering how important a car's steering system is, these issues should be addressed immediately. Therefore, if your steering wanders, the wheel is vague, vibrating, or not centered, it's time to have your rack and pinion system inspected.