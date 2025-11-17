This $1 Million Dollar Dealership Sculpture Leaves Us Scratching Our Heads

Porsche has had a difficult 2025, and announced a major walkback of its EV plans in September in the wake of slumping demand for zero-emissions vehicles. Tariffs haven't helped matters either, since Porsche does not make any of its vehicles in America, and so is particularly badly affected by the new rules. The German automaker needs to find a way to entice new customers into its dealerships, and one dealership in Pasadena, CA, has come up with a novel idea: build a $1 million aluminum sculpture near the parking lot.

In October 2025, the City of Pasadena (PDF) confirmed that it had approved the planned sculpture at Rusnak Porsche, which will be constructed as part of a new development that houses a two-storey auto dealership. The artwork is called "In Motion," and was designed by Jason Pilarski, who reportedly used the Porsche 911 as his main inspiration for the piece. According to Pilarski, the "sculpture will invite the viewer to experience the intersection of performance, intelligence and behavioral systems found in nature."

How exactly that will translate into the dealership selling more Porsches isn't immediately clear, but at the very least, it's a cool piece of sculpture that can be appreciated by everyone from casual passersby to multimillionaire customers arriving to purchase whatever eye-wateringly expensive special edition model Porsche cooks up next.