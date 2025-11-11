There's A Highway In Oregon That Will Launch Your Car '2 Fast 2 Furious' Style If You're Not Careful

If you're driving on Oregon Highway 26 near Milepost 13, about 20 miles east of Seaside, Oregon, your car could be launched into the air. This is a situation that began more than two years ago, due to a repaving project. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), this road is subject to shifting due to the effects of underground water pressure, which causes the pavement to move in an upward direction and potentially send cars flying. This has created what has come to be known as "The Bump," one more tale in the long history of roads and highways. Some drivers who have hit The Bump have had serious accidents, with one going through the guardrail and down an embankment and another hitting a tree. This is yet one more expense for drivers in the most expensive state to register a new car.

Repairs to the area were made in August 2025, which involved ODOT road crews excavating ditches along the sides of the road, followed by the installation of nine rock and filter-filled drains, finished off with the repaving of the entire road area. ODOT pronounced the problem area officially fixed, with a total of $50,000 spent on labor and materials. But as of November, The Bump has returned, just in a slightly different location. According to ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCart (via KATU), the new bump, which has pushed up the road surface a total of six inches, is actually a "byproduct of a massive, slowly unfolding landslide shifting the entire hillside."