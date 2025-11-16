What Tool Brands Are Compatible With TrimmerPlus Attachments?
Troy-Bilt's TrimmerPlus attachments let you turn one lawn tool into eight, just as long as you have a compatible tool in the first place. Luckily for most, the attachments have a modular design that works perfectly with every major grass trimmer brand that can support attachments. We're talking Remington, Craftsman, Yard Machines, Yardman, Snapper, Bolens, Murray, Ryobi, Greenworks, Kobalt, the previously mentioned Troy-Bilt, DeWalt's Universal Attachment outdoor power tools, and any others we haven't named. If it can work with a coupler tube diameter of 1.65 inches and a square-shaped drive shaft connector of 1/5 inches, you'll be in business.
Take the company's High-Performance Blower Attachment, for example. It comes with a series of axial fans that deliver up to 500 cubic feet of air per minute. If your trimmer meets the specs above, then you'll have no problem clearing leaves, debris, or whatever other practical use for your leaf blower you can think of. Its lightweight build won't add too much weight to your trimmer, either, which is a plus if you have a lot of yard to cover.
TrimmerPlus attachments are practically universal, as long as you meet the specs
If your trimmer has space for a 1.65-inch inner coupler tube and a square, 1/5-inch female drive shaft connector, these TrimmerPlus attachments will likely fit regardless of brand. It's how Troy-Bilt designed them: to get more done without needing to buy an entirely different tool for each task.
The product line includes eight main attachments in all: two blower options, a brushcutter, hedge trimmer, pole saw, fixed line cutting head, cultivator, and lawn edger. Each attachment snaps on and off easily, so you won't need to grab the pliers or a screwdriver to install or uninstall. The attachments are all backed by the manufacturer's two-year limited warranty, as well.
It should be noted, though: Looking at Amazon user reviews, it seems some users have trouble fitting the TrimmerPlus attachments on certain brands, such as Echo or Husqvarna. That said, it could be an issue with those brands or specific models not working with any attachments whatsoever. Read the fine print on your trimmer as well as the TrimmerPlus attachment before clicking buy, just to be safe.