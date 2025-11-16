What Tool Brands Are Compatible With TrimmerPlus Attachments?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Troy-Bilt's TrimmerPlus attachments let you turn one lawn tool into eight, just as long as you have a compatible tool in the first place. Luckily for most, the attachments have a modular design that works perfectly with every major grass trimmer brand that can support attachments. We're talking Remington, Craftsman, Yard Machines, Yardman, Snapper, Bolens, Murray, Ryobi, Greenworks, Kobalt, the previously mentioned Troy-Bilt, DeWalt's Universal Attachment outdoor power tools, and any others we haven't named. If it can work with a coupler tube diameter of 1.65 inches and a square-shaped drive shaft connector of 1/5 inches, you'll be in business.

Take the company's High-Performance Blower Attachment, for example. It comes with a series of axial fans that deliver up to 500 cubic feet of air per minute. If your trimmer meets the specs above, then you'll have no problem clearing leaves, debris, or whatever other practical use for your leaf blower you can think of. Its lightweight build won't add too much weight to your trimmer, either, which is a plus if you have a lot of yard to cover.