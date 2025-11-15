How Much Does It Cost To Detail A Private Jet?
Despite being vastly more expensive to own and operate, a private jet, in many ways, is not that much different than an automobile. It needs to be fueled, maintained, and serviced to rigorous standards. It also needs to be detailed. It's not just for cosmetic appearances as you'd expect, but also to improve airworthiness and longevity, with detailing being a fascinating and slightly overlooked part of the famously extravagant global private jet scene. Having your Bombardier or Gulfstream professionally detailed is obviously going to cost more than a car — but how much should you expect to pay depends on a lot of factors.
The specific price will depend on the aircraft size and which local market you are in, as well how much work you need done, but you can expect to pay anywhere between $1,500 and $5,000. Need the work done in a rush or on short notice? Expect to pay a lot more than that. One viral TikTok video shows a single, last-minute, can't-wait jet detail job bringing $14,000. That's a crazy-sounding figure for a detail job but not shocking considering these are high-profile clients who wanted their 22-million-dollar jet looking as nice as it can be. Let's take a closer look to see what's typically involved in a private jet detail job and why they can be so important — and so expensive.
It's about more than just looking nice
Given that private jets are used some of the world's most high-profile people, presentation is massively important. But the importance of detailing, especially on a plane's exterior, goes beyond just keeping things looking nice. The condition of a plane's exterior surfaces is important when it comes to performance and the long-term strength of an aircraft. According to The Plane Detailer, protection of the fuselage from the elements, including both ice and UV exposure, helps to ensure the longevity of the aircraft. Likewise, having a perfectly buffed, polished exterior doesn't just make a plane look better; it helps to maximize aerodynamics, leading to better performance and fuel efficiency.
As for the specific costs, the size of the aircraft plays a big role. Per The Plane Detailer, a medium-sized private jet, like a Gulfstream or Learjet, typically costs between $1,500 to $3,000 for an exterior-only detailing and $3,000 to $5,000 for a full interior and exterior detailing job. The larger the aircraft, both inside and out, the more expensive the detailing will be. If you happen to own one of those commercial airliners that's been converted into a private jet, detailing costs will be a lot more, as are all the other expenses that come along with flying, storing, and maintaining such a large aircraft. If you're one of the select few who need to get your large, ultra-high-end private airliner detailed, plan to pay up to $20,000 for the service.
You gotta pay to play
As for the inside of these private jets, you are often dealing with cabins that are more like RVs – or even small houses, than they are traditional luxury automobiles. Professionally detailing them includes not just things like vacuuming and cleaning surfaces, but also specialized leather and upholstery conditioning and disinfecting. More extensive interior detail jobs even involve fully removing the carpet for shampooing. In the words of the UDetailers TikTok video on the high-priority and high-paying jet detail job, "Nobody cares how much anything costs, rather that it just gets done and, on their schedule."
While the costs for these detailing jobs might sound expensive for those outside the industry, the price of professional detailing is ultimately just one small slice of the extensive costs involved with owning, leasing, or operating a private jet in today's market. As the viral videos have shown, today's large demand for private air travel among the world's wealthiest customers has led to a very lucrative business for the people who have the tools and know-how to keep these aircraft looking their best.