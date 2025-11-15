How Much Does It Cost To Detail A Private Jet?

Despite being vastly more expensive to own and operate, a private jet, in many ways, is not that much different than an automobile. It needs to be fueled, maintained, and serviced to rigorous standards. It also needs to be detailed. It's not just for cosmetic appearances as you'd expect, but also to improve airworthiness and longevity, with detailing being a fascinating and slightly overlooked part of the famously extravagant global private jet scene. Having your Bombardier or Gulfstream professionally detailed is obviously going to cost more than a car — but how much should you expect to pay depends on a lot of factors.

The specific price will depend on the aircraft size and which local market you are in, as well how much work you need done, but you can expect to pay anywhere between $1,500 and $5,000. Need the work done in a rush or on short notice? Expect to pay a lot more than that. One viral TikTok video shows a single, last-minute, can't-wait jet detail job bringing $14,000. That's a crazy-sounding figure for a detail job but not shocking considering these are high-profile clients who wanted their 22-million-dollar jet looking as nice as it can be. Let's take a closer look to see what's typically involved in a private jet detail job and why they can be so important — and so expensive.