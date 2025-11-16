Users Praise This Laser Level Line Tool On Amazon: 'Too Perfect For The Price'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the fun things about owning a home is having the freedom to decorate it. One tool that'll come in handy when doing this is a leveling tool. After you've decided whether to get one with a green or red laser, the next step is to find one within your budget that has all the features you need. For regular homeowners looking for something a little more practical, especially if you only need it to occasionally hang a picture frame, even a basic model might be good enough. These days, there are plenty of laser leveling tools that you can snag without burning a hole in your pocket, such as the AikTryee Laser Level Line Tool.
Despite costing just $9.95, it has thousands of positive Amazon reviews. To start with, it has three types of leveling bubbles, which include level (0 degrees), plumb (90 degrees), and 45 degrees. You can also switch between three laser line modes: horizontal, vertical, and cross. Plus, it also comes with an 8-foot measuring tape and a built-in ruler, which eliminates the need to buy these tools separately. On Amazon, this multipurpose laser level has a 4.3 out of 5 rating from over 14,000 users, with 65% of reviews giving it a perfect score. One review even called the tool "perfect for the price." Here are all the things people shared about why they love it.
Why users love the AikTryee Laser Level Line Tool
Many buyers felt that the tool did exactly what it claimed to do and that the size was just right. In general, most of the positive feedback was attributed to its price, which helped manage a lot of people's expectations (and perhaps allowed the tool to exceed them). Several reviewers praised how it was a multipurpose tool, given its function as a ruler, level, and light. Among happy customers, people have mentioned using it to hang art, in their plumbing projects, and to mount television screens. As of writing, Amazon also lists AikTryee's Red Laser as the No. 1 best-selling line laser.
However, just because people tend to think it's good value doesn't mean it's perfect. Out of the 300-plus users who have given it a 1-star rating, a few claimed that it can be unreliable. There have been cases of warped rulers, while some have complained about the brightness of the laser, alleging that it was so dim that it couldn't even be used outside. There are concerns about the level's durability, too. One user cautioned that their device stopped working after dropping it once, while another said that the laser light stopped working after just a week. If these negative reviews have given you pause and you're willing to spend a few bucks more, there are some other highly rated laser level tools that might be worth considering.
Other highly-rated laser level tools
AikTryee also offers a green laser version for around $25. Apart from being slightly larger, the green laser model is rechargeable, so you don't have to worry about having button battery cells on hand. But if you're willing to explore other options, other companies also make well-regarded laser level tools that won't break the bank.
With a similar 4.3-star average rating, the Kiprim Laser Distance Measure is another good budget-friendly contender that you can find on Amazon. Out of 9,900+ users, 82% thought it was worth giving at least 4 stars. It's available in two versions capable of measuring 165 feet and 393 feet, respectively, with the former starting at just $18.99. While it is marketed primarily as a measuring tool, it also has a bubble level and a laser. Apart from this, you can choose between measuring in feet, meters, and inches. It also has on-board memory to store 99 measurements.
If you have a bigger budget, you might also want to check out offers from more well-known brands, like Ryobi. While Ryobi has stopped production of the Laser Cube, it still has a few laser levels in its lineup. If you're looking for something closer in price to the AikTryee, Ryobi's Compact Laser Level is under $20 and quite well-reviewed. Ryobi also has the battery-powered AirGrip laser level, which costs just over $40 and does a better job than a standard bubble level.