This Tunisian Startup Has An Answer To Expensive EV Charging: Solar Rays

Every type of EV charging comes with a price tag, but North African startup Bako Motors has a pretty simple workaround: just let cars charge themselves. Bako's ultra-compact cars and fun-sized cargo vans actually have solar panels on the top. Those panels feed energy directly to lithium batteries onboard, giving drivers free and renewable power whenever the sun's out. (In Tunisia, that's about 3,000 hours annually — on par with the sunny, southwestern part of the United States.)

With most EVs across the continent still depending on electricity from the power grid, Bako Motors hopes to rewrite that equation by tapping into one of the region's most abundant resources: sunshine. In fact, Bako believes sunlight can meet "more than 50%" of its vehicles' total energy needs. The startup's vehicles can still plug in to charge like a traditional EV, but the true standout feature is the solar panel rooftop.

U.S. startups like Aptera Motors and its three-wheeled EV have put a similar emphasis on solar charging, with other prototypes popping up over the years in places like Japan and the Netherlands. The difference is that most of these other startups have (so far) failed to be commercially viable... mainly because of their high costs and the lack of constant, direct sunlight. By comparison, Bako is an electric vehicle brand made with the realities of northern Africa's climate in mind.