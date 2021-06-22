2022 Peugeot 308 SW debuts in Europe with sharper looks and optional hybrid powertrains

Americans have a propensity for taller SUVs, but Europeans love their station wagons – case in point, the 2022 Peugeot 308 SW. At first glance, it’s easy to see the newest 308 SW (SW for Station Wagon, in case you’re wondering) is a fine-looking automobile. The latest 308 SW is more than two inches longer than the outgoing model and sits lower to the ground, giving it a sleeker and more dynamic stance.

The 2022 Peugeot 308 SW is competing in a niche segment with the Skoda Octavia, Ford Focus, and VW Golf Sportwagen, among a few. Based on the 308 hatchback, the station wagon version offers 21.5 cubic feet of storage room with the rear seats in the upright position.

Fold the seats down, however, and the 308 SW gifts you 57.7 cubic feet of space, more than enough to carry long objects up to six feet long. Credit also goes to the new car’s stretched rear overhang for having tons of space in the back. Opening the tailgate is a hands-free affair, and you get nifty features like two storage nets, LED lighting, a 12-volt power outlet, and bag hooks in the roomy trunk.

Style-wise, the 2022 Peugeot 308 SW has a sweptback windshield, optional Matrix LED headlights, and full LED taillights. It looks better than a sedan, and it looks sharper than a comparable crossover or small SUV.

The spacious interior has modern features like a 10-inch 3D digital instrument panel, a 10-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen display, a compact steering wheel with integrated control buttons, dual Bluetooth connectivity, four USB-C power outlets, and fully configurable i-toggle buttons.

Under the hood, buyers have a choice between gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The standard motor is a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission (an eight-speed automatic is optional).

Meanwhile, the PHEV model has a single 81-kW electric motor and a 12.4 kWh battery pack combined with a 150 or 180 horsepower gasoline engine, enabling a total output of around 180 and 225 horsepower. The small battery pack allows up to 37 miles of all-electric range.

Safety is at the core of Peugeot’s newest 308 SW. It comes standard with Drive Assist 2.0 that includes adaptive cruise control with stop & go abilities, lane departure warning, semi-automatic lane changing, curve speed adaptation, and early speed recommendation.

The 2022 Peugeot 308 SW will arrive at European dealerships in early 2022. There were initial plans of bringing back the Peugeot brand in Canada and North America in 2019, but Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares rebuked this claim in a media call earlier this year.