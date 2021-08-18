2022 Mercedes C-Class Estate All-Terrain is packing rugged genes and mild-hybrid technology

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class Estate All-Terrain is another reason why Americans are missing out on the station wagon craze. The latest C-Class All-Terrain is debuting at this year’s German Auto Show and will start rolling into European showrooms later in 2021, just in time for winter. The 2022 Mercedes C-Class Estate All-Terrain will never make it to the USA (at least not yet), but it’s a solid alternative to generic-looking crossovers while having the off-road chops to match.

The new C-Class All-Terrain wagon has a 1.575-inch higher ground clearance than a stock C-Class Estate. It also has larger wheels, redesigned bumpers, a distinct radiator grille, and unique wheel arch linings for a rugged yet classy vibe. It also has reinforced underpinnings with larger steering knuckles in the front suspension. The newest C-Class All-Terrain is longer and wider than a standard C-Class Estate, leading to more cargo space (490 to 1,510 liters) in the back.

“With the C-Class All-Terrain, we are adding a new variant to our strong lineup in this successful segment, alongside the saloon and estate models,” said Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

All Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain variants get the AVANTGARDE exterior and interior package. It includes polished aluminum exterior trim and high-gloss black B-pillars. Inside, it has matte diamond silkscreen and silver chrome trim. In addition, there are three interior color concepts to choose from: black/macchiato beige, black/sienna brown, and all-black. Of course, the All-Terrain inherited the C-Class’s floating center display, also available as a 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch touchscreen with MBUX.

Under the hood, the C-Class All-Terrain is available with an M254 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel. Both engine options get a mild-hybrid starter-generator like in the 2022 C-Class sedan. The 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain adds 20 more horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque into the mix.

Other unique features in the C-Class All-Terrain include an optional Digital Light system, two additional driving modes (Offroad and Offroad+ with downhill speed regulation), and an Offroad display in the infotainment screen. The all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain is not afraid to get down and dirty, and that’s why we love it.