2022 Maserati Lineup: Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante gets new and updated trim models

The 2022 Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante are receiving three updated and new trim models. The GranLusso and GranSport trims will bow down to the all-new GT and Modena from now on.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Trofeo remains the gold standard for high-performance Maseratis. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from Maserati’s new trim models for the Ghibli, Quattroporte sedan, and Levante SUV.

Maserati GT trim

The base GT trim for the 2022 Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante is what Maserati describes as “suitable for the dynamic and curious global citizens who are fashion-conscious but with their own sophisticated, original style.”

Helping the cause are chrome body inserts, new 18-inch (Ghibli and Levante) and 19-inch (Quattroporte) alloy wheels, and sumptuous leather seats. Inside, Ghibli GT has dark mirror trim, while the Levante GT has black piano trim.

All GT models of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte have a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine generating 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the Ghibli GT and Levante GT have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger and a mild-hybrid powertrain in Europe and other markets.

Maserati Modena trim

Maserati claims the Modena is for buyers “looking for a balance of innate elegance, dynamism, and fun-to-drive machine.” Standard across the board are 20-inch wheels, leather seats, Piano Black interior trim, and a bevy of darkened interior accents.

The mid-tier Modena trim gives the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte a 424-horsepower version of the GT’s twin-turbo V6 motor with 428 pound-feet of torque. In addition, the Levante is available in Modena S trim that throws in a 550-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine, black exterior trim, and red brake calipers.

Maserati Trofeo trim

Last but not least is the Trofeo which Maserati said: “Represents the maximum performance of Maserati’s personality.” Standard in Trofeo models of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante is a Ferrari-built 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

All Trofeo models get nifty carbon fiber exterior accents, 21-inch wheels, and red brake calipers. Additionally, larger 22-inch alloy wheels are optional in Levante Trofeo.

Maserati has yet to reveal the base prices for its newest GT, Modena, and Trofeo lineup for the 2022 Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante. But if you fancy an Italian steed in your garage, the order books will open on July 1 for all models.