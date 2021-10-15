2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition arrives with custom exterior updates

Land Rover is expanding its 2022 Discovery lineup with a new range-topping Metropolitan Edition trim. Building upon the Discovery HSE R-Dynamic model, the Metropolitan Edition is home to more standard features and a host of new styling updates.

The all-new 2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has the same Bright Atlas detailing on the front grille and DISCOVERY lettering. It also gets Hakuba silver lower bumper inserts, bespoke 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels, and black brake calipers. “The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery,” said Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director.

Also new for the Discovery Metropolitan Edition is a standard heads-up display, a heated steering wheel, and power-operated and heated third-row seats. In addition, Land Rover included four-zone climate control and a front cooler compartment to chill your favorite drinks. Inside, the Metropolitan Edition receives Titanium Mesh trim detailing for a more premium vibe.

There are no mechanical changes under the hood. The all-new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system as the HSE R-Dynamic trim, producing 355 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain sends power to all four wheels via standard AWD and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, Land Rover has also updated the Discovery R-Dynamic trim with a contrasting black roof in addition to standard LED headlights, fog lights, and unique aluminum interior trim. The rest of the lineup has standard heated front seats, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, tri-zone climate control, and a Meridian audio system.

Lower trim models still get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 296 horsepower, while the larger 3.0-liter mild-hybrid mill remains optional in the R-Dynamic model. Besides offering a roomy third row, the Discovery has 83.7 cubic feet of cargo room. Additionally, the Discovery can tow up to 8,201 pounds (with the six-cylinder engine) and 7,716 pounds with the smaller four-cylinder motor.

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition is available to order now, with base prices starting at $75,303.