2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe revealed: Plug-in hybrid SUV

Jeep has revealed the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe for the first time, its newest plug-in hybrid. The latest PHEV to join the Jeep line-up won’t get its official unveil until the New York Auto Show 2021 in August, but given it’s Stellantis’ EV Day the automaker couldn’t resist spoiling the surprise.

Of course, given we’ve already seen the Jeep Grand Cherokee L – and indeed driven it – the 4xe version doesn’t exactly upend any expectations. Jeep’s full-sized SUV has been the recipient of a much-needed revamp for this new generation, with improvements both visible and under the sheet metal.

The exterior design is clearly a Jeep, with the distinctive seven-slot grille and beefy squared-off fender arches. However it’s inside where the biggest changes are to be found. In the case of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, it’s Jeep’s first version of the SUV with three rows of seating. It also introduces a much improved dashboard design, new technology, and a noticeable uptick in materials quality.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe isn’t expected to be a three row model, however, sticking with the normal two row layout. However the cabin improvements are certain to carry over, albeit with some new interfaces and controls to handle the electrified drivetrain.

That drivetrain hasn’t been confirmed yet, though there have been whispers that Jeep will use a version of the existing plug-in hybrid system currently found in the Wrangler 4xe. That smaller SUV, launched earlier this year, has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine that’s combined with two electric motors. The result is 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Electric range for the Wrangler 4xe is 21 miles, according to the EPA, from the SUV’s 17 kWh battery. It’s rated for 49 MPGe.

Even if Jeep left the Wrangler 4xe’s PHEV system as-is, and dropped it right into the new Grand Cherokee 4xe, it would be enough to make it the most powerful version of the SUV so far. Currently, Jeep has two engines it offers on the Grand Cherokee L: a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 293 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, and an optional 5.7-liter V8 with 357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep could, of course, opt to include a larger battery pack into what’s a larger vehicle overall. That would help offset the extra size and weight, though we’re still not expecting a dramatic amount of EV range from the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Outwardly, along with the new 4xe badging, the big giveaway that you’re not driving the combustion-only version of the truck is the charging hatch. That’s on the front fender, and here Jeep shows it plugged into one of its solar-powered charging stations. They’re going to start featuring at trailheads and other off-grid locations, the automaker has said, helping its 4xe drivers keep running on zero-emissions even when they’re planning off-road adventures.

Jeep will build the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe at the same Detroit facility that is currently building the Grand Cherokee L. It’ll also be the home of the regular two-row Grand Cherokee.