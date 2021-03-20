Official EPA estimates are in for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid

One of the more exciting things that Jeep announced in recent memory is the electrification of some of its most popular models. Among the models getting plug-in hybrid versions is the 2021 Wrangler. The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has received its official ratings from the EPA in the United States.

Initially, Jeep stated the Wrangler 4xe would be able to travel 25 miles on electricity alone. However, the EPA has found that range a bit optimistic, with the official ratings showing an electric driving range of 21 miles per charge. That’s certainly not a huge difference, but a decrease in driving range isn’t a good thing.

The official EPA rating of 21 miles of driving on electricity alone would be enough for many people to complete their daily commute to and from work without having to use gasoline. Wrangler 4xe models also use a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine to deliver a combined range of over 370 miles of driving in hybrid mode.

The battery pack inside the Wrangler 4xe is a 17 kWh unit, which is quite large, but the aerodynamics and bulk of the Wrangler certainly hurt its driving range. The EPA also rated the 4xe at 49 MPGe for the combined city/highway driving cycle. That EPA rating certainly makes the Wrangler 4xe the most fuel-efficient version of the highly capable off-road vehicle available.

People rarely buy the Wrangler for fuel economy, and anyone looking to be a little more green and still have Wrangler capability won’t mind the short electric driving range. The gas-only version of the V6 Wrangler is rated at 20 MPG, while the diesel version is rated at 25 MPG. The Wrangler using the 2.0-liter turbo alone, is rated at 23 MPG.