2022 Infiniti QX80 goes on sale this fall with a $70,600 base price

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 is arriving this fall at dealerships in three trim variants. The most significant change is a new 12.3-inch widescreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. The updated infotainment also comes with standard wireless smartphone charging.

The base 2022 Infiniti QX80 Luxe starts at $70,600 (not including $1,395 destination fees) and has Nappe leather seats on all three rows, Charcoal Burl trim, heated front seats, and a Bose 13-speaker audio system. Other goodies include 20-inch alloy wheels, intelligent cruise control, a power liftgate, and second-row captain’s chairs that tip up to allow easier access to the third row.

Meanwhile, the Infiniti QX80 Premium Select starts at $75,385. It has 22-inch dark chrome alloy wheels and matte Mocha Burl interior trim, among many other luxury features. The range-topping QX80 Sensory has base prices at $82,235 and has 22-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, and a Bose Performance Audio system with 17 speakers. Other features like semi-aniline leather seats, climate-controlled front seats, and hydraulic body motion control are standard, too.

“The new Infiniti QX80 has even more technology inside, adding to the luxury and remarkable strength it’s known for,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, Infiniti Americas. It has a 5.6-liter V8 engine producing 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but Infiniti’s all-mode four-wheel-drive system is optional across the lineup. Regardless of which, all Infiniti QX80s has a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Other standard features include widescreen navigation with lane guidance, Wi-Fi hotspot, and 5-years complimentary access to MapCare. The Infiniti Qx80 also has a smart rearview mirror, an around-view monitor with moving object detection, and front and rear sonars to make the most of its new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 has lane departure warning, intelligent cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure intervention, and a backup collision intervention system on the safety front. Equipped with four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension and a rear automatic self-leveling suspension system, the Infiniti QX80 is as comfortable as it is safe. It can also tow up to 8,500 pounds.