2022 Hyundai Tucson appears with concept car styling cues

Hyundai was kind enough to give us a sneak-peek of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The teaser images reveal an all-new Tucson with ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design cues similar to the new Hyundai Elantra. The next-gen Tucson is also unique as Hyundai will offer it in both short and long-wheelbase configurations, although U.S.-bound models will most likely be limited to the latter.

“We want our customers to feel moved,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment.”

First impressions are important, and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is heading in the right direction. It has what Hyundai refers to as ‘Parametric Dynamics’ headlights and daytime running lights. Both the headlamps and DRLs are hidden when the lights are off, and each bulb is integrated into the new Tucson’s grille. This design feature was first seen in the Hyundai Vision T Concept at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show which, at that time, was strongly hinting at the next-gen Tucson you’re seeing here.

The futuristic design cues are also evident in the rear styling. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has a continuous LED light bar beneath the rear windshield. It also has thin vertical lights under the light bar to create a distinctive lighting signature. Details are scarce, but Hyundai claims the new Tucson is bigger and wider than the outgoing model. It also has a long hood, a stretched wheelbase, short overhangs, and a sloping roofline.

Meanwhile, the interior features a clean-slate design. Hyundai refers to the new Tucson’s cabin as an ‘Interspace’ of comfort and technology. Keen-eyed viewers will notice the lower instrument display and the lack of a conventional gauge cluster. The wraparound dashboard extends to the door panels to create a feeling of solidity. Also evident are slim air vents like in a Tesla Model 3 and a massive infotainment screen.

So far, that’s all we know about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, but we’ll know more as the vehicle makes its official online debut on September 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.