2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT gets rugged accents

We previously reported about the all-new XRT trim for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. At first, we were pining for a performance-oriented model like what Hyundai did for the Santa Fe N model destined for its South Korean home market, and we thought the XRT trim is the answer to our requests.

As it turns out, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT is an off-road cosmetic package that adds a number of rugged elements, making it stand out from other Santa Fe trim models. But then again, the Santa Fe XRT benefits from zero mechanical upgrades. The XRT slots nicely between the SEL and Limited trim and has similar equipment to the Santa FE SEL with the convenience package.

What’s more, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT comes standard with a front-wheel drivetrain, while all-wheel drive remains optional. It comes with custom front and rear lower bumpers, dark silver front and rear skid plates, black door moldings, and XRT-specific side steps. Other goodies include bespoke 18-inch black alloy wheels, a matte black grille, black mirror covers, and black roof rails.

The standard engine is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill pumping out 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. You can’t have Hyundai’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the XRT, and nor can you order a Santa Fe Hybrid XRT. You’ll need to go for the Santa Fe Limited or Calligraphy if you want the feisty turbo engine with 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

Despite the minor setback, the Santa Fe XRT is loaded with standard features like LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, LED taillights, power-folding rear seats, a hands-free liftgate, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. In addition, plentiful safety features are standard like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and trailer sway damping, to name a few.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT is available to order now. Base prices start at $33,485 (including $1,185 destination charges) for the FWD model, while AWD will set you back an additional $1,700. Hyundai claims an XRT Tucson is in the works, and it will likely come with a similar off-road appearance package as Santa Fe XRT.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Gallery