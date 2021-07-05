2022 Genesis G80 Sport unveiled with AWD and rear-wheel steering

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis has revealed the first images of its 2022 G80 Sport, a sportier and livelier version of the brand’s second-generation G80 unveiled in 2020. Featuring a host of subtle yet sportier design cues, we don’t imagine the G80 Sport outrunning the BMW 540i, although it can make the Beemer anxious with its delightful Cavendish Red paint.

However, Genesis has yet to spill all the beans, but it did reveal what’s in store. The 2022 G80 Sport has a custom three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper, a dark glossy chrome radiator grille, and black bezels around its quad headlights.

Unlike other ‘sport’ models that replace all the shiny exterior bits with black or dark accents, the G80 Sport stays true to its luxury roots by toning down (instead of eliminating) the bling. Proof of this is the side moldings. In a regular G80, those side moldings are in bright chrome. But in the G80 Sport, you get dark chrome to deliver what Genesis refers to as ‘Athletic Elegance.’

In the back, it also gets a custom rear bumper, a new rear diffuser, and dark chrome molding on the trunk lid. Also evident is the 4WD badge on the trunk and dual-tip exhausts. “The Genesis G80 Sport delivers the best value to customers who want to enjoy the perfect balance of ‘Athletic Elegance’ from the G80 combined with a more dynamic driving experience,” added Genesis.

What we don’t like are those 20-inch dark alloy wheels with a G-Matrix Pattern, but we do fancy the red front and black rear brake calipers. Inside, the G80 Sport is available in three exclusive interior colors, including a Black Monotone cabin with gray or red stitching and Sevilla Red. Yes, you can have a red G80 Sport with a red interior if you can’t get enough of that bloody color.

Under the hood, expect the same 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It will also have the same eight-speed automatic gearbox to send power to all four wheels.

It also comes with rear-wheel steering to improve high-speed handling and low-speed maneuverability, similar to what you’ll find in a new Mercedes S-Class or Audi RS6 Avant. The 2022 Genesis G80 Sport will officially launch in the third quarter of 2021.