2021 Genesis G80 pricing revealed (& rivals should worry)

Official pricing for the 2021 Genesis G80 is out, and just as expected there’s aggressive pricing as the automaker hunts sales from traditional luxury brands. The 2021 G80 sedan will start from $47,700, Genesis has confirmed, plus $1,025 destination, and with an impressively strong level of standard equipment.

Announced in March, the new G80 borrows from the styling of the GV80 and G90 for a far more memorable take on the high-end sedan. Outside, that means Genesis’ bold shield grille and its distinctive sectioned headlamps, with their whiskers of light that extend into marker-lights behind the front wheel arches.

Inside, meanwhile, there’s a broad swoop of dashboard topped with a sizable 14.5-inch windscreen display. That’s controlled via a touchpad-cum-navigation wheel in the center console, and Genesis helpfully includes dedicated buttons for the HVAC system and other key features. It’s an altogether more mature and polished vision of luxury from the automaker; all we were left wondering was how it would be priced.

The G80 2.5T RWD Standard will start at $47,700, using Genesis’ 2.5-liter inline-four gas engine. That’s good for 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle-shifters is standard. The car also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, power folding mirrors, and smartphones cruise control with Highway Driving Assist II.

Inside, there’s leatherette seating and 12-way power front seats with heating. Dual-zone climate control and a leather steering wheel are included on the Standard trim, too. Navigation, a 12-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a hands-free trunk opener are standard, too, plus OTA updates.

The Advanced trim comes in at $52,300 and adds 19-inch wheels, a 21-speaker Lexicon audio system, panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, 3-zone climate control, a power trunk, and power rear sunshade. At $56,600, the Prestige trim adds leather seats, power-closing doors, wireless phone charging, Genesis’ Ergo Motion driver’s seat, blind-spot view monitor, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

If you want all-wheel drive with the 2.5T engine, that’ll be $50,850 for the AWD Standard (which also gets heated rear seats and the heated wheel), $55,450 for the AWD Advanced, and $59,150 for the AWD Prestige.

Genesis’ second engine is the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. It starts at $59,100 for the 2021 G80 3.5T RWD Standard, which has 19-inch wheels, electronically controlled suspension with road-preview auto-adapt, the panoramic roof and power trunk, power door closure, and leather inside. It also gets 3-zone climate control, the Lexicon audio system, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and matte finish wood trim.

For $65,100 you get the G80 3.5T RWD Prestige. That has 20-inch wheels, nappa leather inside with microfiber suede headliner and pillars, the Ergo Motion driver’s seat, blind spot view monitor, and heating for the rear seats and steering wheel. It also has a heads-up display, 3-inch 3D digital instrumentation cluster, and surround view camera.

Finally, there’s the 2021 G80 3.5T AWD Standard, at $62,250 with all-wheel drive, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel, and the G80 3.5T AWD Prestige, at $67,650. That flagship gets the 20-inch wheels and other niceties from its RWD sibling, plus a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster. Metallic and Pearl Paint options will be $400 on all trims.