2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition is limited to 1,000 units

The Chevy Corvette C8.R swept the IMSA sportscar championship series by winning the Manufacturers, Drivers, and Team titles in 2020. Celebrating this momentous event is the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. Limited to just 1,000 units, Chevy’s special edition Stingray is packed with racing-inspired livery.

“Racing has been part of the Corvette’s DNA from nearly the beginning,” said Laura Klauser, General Motors Sports Car Program manager. “Both the Corvette Stingray and C8.R have seen tremendous success capitalizing on the benefits of a mid-engine platform – and we’re just getting started.”

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition is based on the 3LT trim with the Z51 Performance Package. Available in two paint colors (Accelerate Yellow No.3 and Hypersonic Gray No.4 as the C8.R racing model), the No.3 edition features gray graphics, while the No.4 edition has yellow accents.

Also standard is a Carbon Flash high-wing rear spoiler, yellow brake calipers, black Trident wheels, Carbon Flash wing mirrors, black side rockers, and splash guards. Meanwhile, the Strike Yellow or Sky Cool Gray interior gets GT2 seats, yellow seat belts, and a C8.R Special Edition number plaque.

On the other hand, the standard 2022 Chevy Corvette is also available in three new paint colors: Caffeine, Hypersonic Gray, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. Non-Z51 Stingray models also get a low-profile rear spoiler and a Z51 design front splitter.

Of course, the 2022 Corvette remains motivated by GM’s LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine pumping out 490 horsepower (495 horsepower with the available performance exhaust) and 470 pound-feet of torque. Power from this mighty engine goes to the rear wheels via Chevy’s eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The C8 Corvette Z51 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9-seconds.

Additionally, the Z51 package is available across the lineup, including 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trims in both coupe and convertible body styles. The 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 has base prices at $62,195 (including destination) for the coupe and $69,695 for the convertible. The IMSA GTLM Championship Edition Package starts at $6,595. Chevy dealerships will begin taking orders for the 2022 Corvette this July 1, 2021.