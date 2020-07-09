2021 Chevy Corvette C8 gets more equipment for the same base price

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is one hell of a supercar. And now, Chevrolet is further sweetening the deal by introducing a host of new equipment without hiking base prices. Also new for 2021 are new paint colors and a sprinkling of new technology.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm the mid-engine Corvette brought following its launch and are keeping it fresh with new content for the 2021 model,” said Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer. “Our mission was to develop a new sports car, combining the successful attributes of Corvette with the performance and driving experience of mid-engine supercars.”

It’s time to earn some new racing stripes. Check back soon for #Corvette news. pic.twitter.com/OqmOpsksii — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) July 6, 2020

So, what’s new in the latest C8 Corvette? Let’s start with the paint. The car is now offered in two new paint colors: Red Mist Metallic and Silver Flare Metallic. Inside, you get a new combination of colors including a gray and yellow interior. If you like racing stripes, the 2021 Corvette can be optioned with blue, orange, and yellow striping. Meanwhile, new Stinger Stripes include Carbon Flash in contrasting red, yellow, or silver hues.

There’s more. The 2021 Corvette is now standard with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and a new track tachometer for the digital gauge cluster. Chevy’s excellent magnetic suspension is now available as a standalone option without purchasing the full Z51 package.

And finally, the C8 Corvette is now equipped with a ‘Buckle to Drive’ safety feature. It prevents the vehicle to shift from Park to Drive if the driver’s side seat belt is not buckled properly.

There are no significant changes under the hood. The 2021 Chevy Corvette C8 remains powered by a 6.2-liter V8 with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The engine is bolted to Chevy’s first-ever eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox driving the rear wheels. You still can’t have a manual stick, but the C8 Corvette is capable of rushing to 60 mph in under three seconds with its standard auto box.

Best of all, Chevy updated the 2021 C8 Corvette while maintaining base prices at $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible model. The order books are now open with the first deliveries arriving near the end of this year.