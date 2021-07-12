2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition has sinister black and red detailing

The 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition looks to spice things up with fancy red and black detailing. Exclusively available in the X5 xDrive40i in the United States and the more powerful xDrive50i V8 in Europe, all Black Vermilion variants will arrive in Frozen Black Metallic paint with grey wheels. What stands out are the red bars on the kidney grilles and the red brake calipers.

Admittedly, the black and red theme is an acquired taste, but its sinister detailing does make it stand out from a sea of X5 SUVs – or SAVS as BMW likes to call it. No matter the case, you won’t be seeing many Black Vermilion X5s on the road as the German automaker is only bringing 350 units to American BMW dealerships.

Aside from the gloss black kidney grille with bright red vertical bars, Vermilion Edition adds fancy 22-inch matte gray wheels and red brake calipers. It also has a bevy of M-branded goodies like custom front and rear bumpers, an extended Shadowline exterior trim, and an M Sport exhaust system to deliver a more aggressive exhaust bark.

Also standard are darkened adaptive full LED headlights with Laserlight, a feature previously unavailable on the X5 xDrive40i. Those laser headlights have a signature blue X design to let people know your Beemer has laser eyes in the front. Yes, the blue detailing on the headlights clash with the red detailing on the grille, but at least you can’t fault this X5 for being visually dull.

As expected, the interior receives its fair share of red and black detailing. The multi-contour ventilated front and rear seats feature premium black Merino leather with red piping and contrast stitching. Additionally, the front and rear floor mats are home to red detailing, as well. It also gets glass controls for the gear selector, start/stop button, and the iDrive controller, as seen in the range-topping xDrive50i.

Of course, no limited-edition model is complete without an Edition badge to emphasize your X5’s uniqueness. Other standard features include adaptive M suspension, carbon-fiber interior trim, an Alcantara headliner, a heated steering wheel, a leather-covered dashboard, and a banging Harman Kardon audio system.

The 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition has a perky 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six motor generating 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. With maximum torque arriving from as low as 1,500 rpm, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.3-seconds.

BMW’s limited-edition X5 Vermilion has base prices at $83,295 (including $995 destination charges). Production begins in September at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina.