2022 BMW M4 GT3 has 590HP and starts at $530,000

BMW has recently debuted its newest customer racing car: the 2022 M4 GT3. The latest M4 GT3 offers up to 590 horsepower from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, more power than the 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 of its M6 GT3 predecessor.

“BMW of North America is preparing to welcome the BMW M4 GT3 for the 2022 racing season and support our BMW Customer Racing family behind the latest offering from BMW M Motorsport,” said Victor Leleu, BMW NA Motorsport Manager.

The latest M4 GT3 has some pretty huge shoes to fill. BMW claims its latest customer racing car is eligible to compete in the GT Daytona and GT Daytona Pro Classes of the IWSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the GT Class of the SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS series.

Powering the M4 GT3 is a tuned P58 M TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine from the M4 Competition Coupe. It has dry-sump lubrication, engine-mounted oil tanks with integrated oil & water exchangers, a unique intake system with two throttle valves, a charge cycle split exhaust system, rear torsional vibration dampers, and GT3-spec engine mounts.

The engine produces up to 590 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It’s the most potent straight-six engine BMW has fitted in a racing car since the BMW M1 Group 5, and It’s also 80 pounds lighter than the V8 engine in the M6 GT3. Power goes to the rear wheels courtesy of a sequential, straight-tooth six-speed electrohydraulic transaxle gearbox with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Outside, the M4 GT3 carries the same oversized kidney grille as a standard 4-Series coupe. However, it has two longitudinal fins on the roof to tame the wind, while the rear wing offers better downforce. Also, the M4 GT3 is three inches wider on each side than a standard M4, made more evident by those gorgeous 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the 2022 BMW M4 GT3 has an FIA-approved BMW M safety seat and standard air conditioning for better driving comfort. The pedals, steering wheel, and center console are adjustable to accommodate drivers of all sizes and shapes.

It also has a steering wheel developed in conjunction with sim hardware producer FANATEC. BMW claims the M4 GT3’s tiller is the first of its kind that works in a real car and simulator. Talk about realism. Of course, the steering wheel has the usual buttons and switches for the traction control, ABS, radio, engine mapping, wipers, and the drink system.

Fancy yourself a genuine BMW racing car? Prepare your check and balances, or you better have a sponsor willing to fork over $530,000 for a race-ready BMW M4 GT3. And for $55,000 more, BMW will throw in the Competition Package that adds a rear-view camera radar system, an additional set of wheels, tire pressure monitoring, extra headlights, and one day of training on the BMW M motorsport M4 GT3 simulator.

BMW M4 GT3 Gallery