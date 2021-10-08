2022 Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD appears with 562HP V10 engine

The 2022 Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD has debuted in Europe with a 562-horsepower V10 engine. All US-bound R8 models already got the more powerful V10 engine beginning last year. But in Europe, all base models of the R8 V10 will make way for the new performance models.

Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the newest R8 V10 makes do with a rear-wheel drivetrain instead of Quattro all-wheel-drive. Audi claims having only two driving wheels makes it possible to engage in controlled drifts with the new V10 R8 RWD’s revised suspension and stability control system.

“The Audi R8 RWD really struck a chord with customers right from the start with its rear-wheel-drive derived from the R8 LMS racecar and its unfiltered dynamics,” said Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. Equipped with a mid-mounted 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 motor, the new R8 V10 RWD coupe can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds and has a 204 mph top speed. On the other hand, the Spider does it in 3.8-seconds and has a top speed of 203 mph.

Power goes strictly to the rear wheels via a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential to offer relentless traction. In addition, the RWD sport suspension with double wishbones and a passive differential lock are specific to the R8 V10 RWD. And with a 40:60 front/rear weight bias, it has the old-school driving to match its newfound prowess.

Style-wise, the new RWD R8 V10 has a matte black Singleframe grille, larger air intakes, a new front splitter, staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, and slits under the hood. Meanwhile, the interior gets a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a virtual cockpit instrument cluster, and Alcantara/leather seats.

Sadly, the Audi R8 is living on borrowed time. When it returns, it will most likely have an all-electric powertrain, and it could have a new name, too. Whether the R8 V10 Performance RWD is the last hurrah is anybody’s guess at this point, but now is the time to get one while you still can. Audi said the RWD R8 V10 is available to order in Europe beginning October 31. The coupe retails for around €149,000 ($172,000), and the spyder has base prices at €162,000 ($187,000) in Germany.