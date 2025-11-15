Who Makes EcoDiesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?
In today's car world, diesel engines are often frowned upon as automakers shift focus towards hybrid and electric powertrains. While it's harder to spot diesel options these days, some people still appreciate their existence, as they make a ton of sense in big SUVs and trucks, as they can be more capable in certain conditions. The engine in question is the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel.
First introduced with the Jeep Wrangler, it also made its way under the hoods of the Gladiator and Ram 1500. The V6 Eco-diesel engine was designed by Italian firm VM Motori S.p.A., a Fiat Chrysler (FCA), now Stellantis–owned subsidiary, known for its expertise in developing diesel engines. It was manufactured at VM Motori's Cento plant in Ferrara, Italy, until its discontinuation in 2023. Interestingly, the engine is a redesigned version of the older Jeep diesel engine previously available in the 2018 Grand Cherokee.
A rugged SUV like the Jeep Wrangler was also one of the best picks for a torquey diesel engine. The low-end torque from diesel motors actually helps in off-roading scenarios. Paired with the Wrangler's low gearing, solid axles, off-road tires, and locking differentials, it becomes a solid choice for handling the off-road surfaces. The cherry on top was the fuel economy; the Wrangler equipped with the eco-diesel returned 30 mpg on the highway, as per the EPA. Compared to the Pentastar V6-powered Wrangler's 20 mpg, it was 50% more efficient, making it significantly more wallet-friendly.
How good is the EcoDiesel?
All things considered, it served as an effective alternative to the Pentastar V6 and the 5.7-liter HEMI despite being smaller. All that turbo-diesel torque means it can haul like a freight train, with an official towing capacity of 3,500 pounds in the Jeep Wrangler and an impressive 9,600 pounds towing capacity of the Ram 1500. What's more, the engine produced 260 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque in the Jeep Wrangler. Even more impressively, that peak torque is available at just 1,400 rpm, a significant advantage for large vehicles like the Wrangler and RAM.
What set it apart from older Chrysler diesel engines was its use of a VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) that spooled up more quickly than traditional turbos. With a compression ratio of 16.5:1, it was aimed at the enthusiast market. While it was not an outright replacement for the V8s, it definitely deserved a spot in the portfolio as it offered one of the best fuel economy figures.
Although the engine itself was pretty bombproof, owners have reported a few issues that you should be mindful of if you plan to buy one used. For instance, the engine is known for derating under high temperatures, which limits the amount of fuel and air that can enter the engine. As seen on the Jeep Wrangler, this results in a top-speed cap of just 43 mph (70 km/h) when the derating kicks in. This could be a problem for people living in hot climates or those who regularly stress the engine with towing and heavy loads. However, the reason for its discontinuation may have been due to stricter emission norms and the overall shift towards hybrid vehicles.