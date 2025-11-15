Who Makes EcoDiesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

In today's car world, diesel engines are often frowned upon as automakers shift focus towards hybrid and electric powertrains. While it's harder to spot diesel options these days, some people still appreciate their existence, as they make a ton of sense in big SUVs and trucks, as they can be more capable in certain conditions. The engine in question is the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel.

First introduced with the Jeep Wrangler, it also made its way under the hoods of the Gladiator and Ram 1500. The V6 Eco-diesel engine was designed by Italian firm VM Motori S.p.A., a Fiat Chrysler (FCA), now Stellantis–owned subsidiary, known for its expertise in developing diesel engines. It was manufactured at VM Motori's Cento plant in Ferrara, Italy, until its discontinuation in 2023. Interestingly, the engine is a redesigned version of the older Jeep diesel engine previously available in the 2018 Grand Cherokee.

A rugged SUV like the Jeep Wrangler was also one of the best picks for a torquey diesel engine. The low-end torque from diesel motors actually helps in off-roading scenarios. Paired with the Wrangler's low gearing, solid axles, off-road tires, and locking differentials, it becomes a solid choice for handling the off-road surfaces. The cherry on top was the fuel economy; the Wrangler equipped with the eco-diesel returned 30 mpg on the highway, as per the EPA. Compared to the Pentastar V6-powered Wrangler's 20 mpg, it was 50% more efficient, making it significantly more wallet-friendly.