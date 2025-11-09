GM Is Officially Removing Badging From Unsold Trucks In 2026 - Here's Why

Allison transmissions have been a valued component used in General Motors' heavy-duty trucks since 2001. What is not generally well-known is that GM was the owner of Allison for a period that started in 1928 and ended in 2007, when Allison was purchased by the Onex Corporation and the Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm. Allison was also connected to Detroit Diesel during a part of its history.

As of June 29, 2026, which represents the end of the 180-day sell-down period that follows the December 31, 2025, conclusion of GM's branding agreement with Allison, no Allison badging will be permitted on any Chevrolet or GMC heavy-duty trucks remaining in inventory. This means that any Allison transmission-equipped trucks must have their Allison badges removed. GM has stated that it will "initiate a field action to retrofit any remaining Allison-badged inventory with a non-Allison badge."

There is some major irony to this move by GM, due to the fact that there have not been any Allison transmissions in GM's heavy-duty trucks, the trucks that are affected by this action, since 2020. That is when GM replaced Allison transmissions in those vehicles with its own 10-speed automatic that it had co-developed with Ford. Since 2020, GM has marketed that 10-speed automatic as 'Allison-branded' (like the one paired to the 2025 6.6L Duramax diesel in several vehicles), which according to TFL Truck, the original source, meant that Allison simply validated GM's design. Nothing more. Yet, as highly regarded as they seem to be, based on this co-branding exercise, Allison transmissions are not perfect, according to their owners.