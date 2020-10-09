2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gets new XLE Premium trim

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is now available in a new XLE Premium grade to bridge the gap between the XLE and XSE trims. The new RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium has base prices starting at $33,675 (including $1,175 destination charges) and is around $2,700 more than the Hybrid XLE, but you get a lot more features in exchange.

The new RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium has similar features to the XLE Premium gasoline RAV4 model. It includes 18-inch chrome sport alloy wheels, LED projector headlights with chrome bezels and automatic high beams (along with auto on/off feature), LED daytime running lamps, fog lights, and a power moonroof.

Inside, the new RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium has dual-zone climate control, in-cabin filtration, a leather-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls, SofTex upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, five USB ports, a power rear door, push-button start, and a 4.0-inch multi-information digital display. Also standard is Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa connectivity. Every RAV4 model also has Sirius XM radio with a three-month all access trial.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid remains powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with front and rear electric motors. The total power output is a healthy 219 horsepower, while all-wheel drive and continuously-variable transmission (CVT) remain standard, as well.

In other news, the new Toyota RAV Prime PHEV is garnering most of the attention, and it’s easy to understand why. The RAV4 Prime is the most powerful RAV4 in Toyota’s lineup, and it’s capable of achieving 42 miles of all-electric range. It also has a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine supplemented by new motors and a new booster converter for a total output of 302 horsepower and an EPA-rated 90 MPGe.

All 2021 Toyota RAV4 gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models are available to order now at Toyota dealerships. The base RAV4 Hybrid LE starts at $29,675, while the RAV4 Prime PHEV is at $39,275.