2021 Subaru Legacy starts at $23,820 while the Outback is at $27,845

Japanese carmaker Subaru has recently announced pricing on its 2021 Legacy sedan and Outback station wagon. The new Legacy starts at $23,820 and costs $175 more than the outgoing model. Meanwhile, the 2021 Subaru Outback starts at $27,845 representing a $190 premium over the 2020 version.

The price increases are welcome given both the new Legacy and Outback come with more standard features. Steering-responsive LED headlights are now standard across the board along with a front and rear passenger seat belt reminder and rear seat reminder system. The former improves driving visibility at night and erases dark spots when turning a corner, while the latter reminds the driver to check the rear seat before departing the vehicle.

The 2021 Subaru Legacy has a ton of brilliant features for its $23,820 base price. The base trim is powered by a 2.5-liter Boxer engine producing 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, which is also found in the Premium ($26,070), Sport ($28,020), and Limited ($30,820) trim. The engine is mated to a Lineartronic CVT transmission with an 8-speed manual shift mode. Power is sent to all four wheels courtesy of Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive with active torque vectoring.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Legacy Limited XT ($35,370) and Touring XT ($37,070) have a more powerful turbocharged 2.4-liter engine producing 260 horsepower. The base Legacy has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a dual 7.0-inch infotainment system, and Bluetooth. All Legacy models come with standard Subaru EyeSight driver-assist technology which includes lane centering and adaptive cruise control.

On the other hand, the 2021 Subaru Outback has base prices starting at $27,845. It comes with the same 2.4-liter Boxer engine and symmetrical AWD with active torque vectoring as the Legacy sedan. However, the Outback offers 8.7-inches of ground clearance and an X-MODE drive setting with hill descent control for some proper off-roading smarts.

Standard on the new Outback is a dual 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Premium ($30,095) model comes with a larger 11.6-inch touchscreen shared with the Touring ($38,545), Onyx Edition XT ($36,195), Limited XT ($39,045), and Touring XT ($40,995).

Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist is also standard across the range. Subaru’s turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer four with 260 horsepower is equipped on the Onyx Edition XT and above. You can expect the 2021 Subaru Legacy and Outback to arrive at U.S. dealerships this October.