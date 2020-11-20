2021 Nissan Sentra gets more safety features and standard kit

The 2021 Nissan Sentra is entering the new year with a load of standard features and a broad array of safety kit. The new Sentra is on sale now at Nissan dealerships and, like before, is available in three trim models.

The base Nissan Sentra S has base prices starting at $20,335 and is only $100 more than the outgoing model. It not only undercuts the Mazda 3 and Honda Civic, but it comes with plenty of features for the price. The base model has keyless entry, 16-inch steel wheels, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

Meanwhile, the mid-level Sentra SV starts at $21,395. It comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen display, 16-inch aluminum wheels, a six-speaker audio system, and adaptive cruise control, among many others.

The top-grade Nissan Sentra SR base prices starting at $22,675. In return, you get LED headlights, a dark chrome front grille, snazzy 18-inch alloy wheels, a subtle rear spoiler, and cloth upholstery with premium orange stitching. Additionally, the SR trim is available in two-tone Electric Blue paint with a contrasting black roof. All prices are inclusive of $995 destination fees.

All trim variants of the 2021 Nissan Sentra come standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360. It has automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and high beam assist. Also included are 10 airbags, Nissan Trace Control Technology, and a rear door alert feature.

Standard across the board is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 149 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The eight-generation 2021 Nissan Sentra is a significant departure from the humdrum styling of past models. It offers sportier styling, a refined interior, and impressive ride quality for a budget-oriented compact car. The new Sentra is equipped with independent rear suspension, twin-tube dampers, and a dual-pinion electric power steering system to deliver some excitement in your daily commute.