2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec coming to the US in two exclusive paint colors

The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec is the newest middle child between the GT-R Premium and GT-R Nismo. The newest T-Spec and the previously unveiled GT-R NISMO Special Edition will arrive in the US this winter in limited numbers.

Nissan recently announced two limited-edition GT-R models in its Japanese home market: GT-R Premium Edition T-Spec and GT-R Track Edition Engineered by NISMO T-Spec. Both T-Spec models are available with two new paint colors: Millenium Jade and Midnight Purple. All US-bound GT-R T-Spec models will wear the same green and purple paint, so we’re hoping you like either.

But then again, having a limited-edition purple or green Nissan GT-R is not a bad thing. For starters, this is the first time for Millenium Jade to be offered for the GT-R in the US. The last time this color made its way to the GT-R was for the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, which Nissan claims is the rarest GT-R ever made. Nissan only produced 718 R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, and only 156 units were wearing Millenium Jade paint.

On the other hand, Midnight Purple is a reinterpretation of Midnight Purple III paint from the R-34 V-Spec (132 units globally) and the Midnight Opal R35 GT-R (100 units worldwide, only 50 in the US). Meanwhile, both exterior colors receive a Mori Green interior with semi-aniline leather seats, pearl suede trimmings, a quilted Alcantara headliner, and bespoke T-Spec badging.

The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec will also come with wider front fenders (derived from the outgoing GT-R Track Edition model), gold RAYS forged alloy wheels, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Other goodies include carbon-ceramic brakes with brake air guides, blacked-out hood ducts, body-color wing mirrors, and exterior T-Spec badging.

Nissan’s super-car baiting sports car may be getting long in the tooth, but few sports cars can pull as savagely as the GT-R. Of course, the GT-R T-Spec has Nissan’s iconic VR38DETT 3.8-liter turbocharged V6 engine pumping out 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. The snarly engine routes power to an independent transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system via a six-speed sequential dual-clutch automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. It goes from zero to 60 mph in around 2.9-seconds and has a 196 mph top speed.

The all-new 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec will arrive at US Nissan dealerships in limited numbers near the end of this year. Base prices will start at $138,490 (not including $1,795 destination), while the GT-R NISMO Special Edition has base prices at $215,690.