2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport: Base prices start at $20,995

We admit the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is not the most exciting to drive despite its ‘Sport’ moniker. And while we wait for the Japanese industrial giant and carmaker to rediscover its identity after joining the Renault-Nissan alliance, the Outlander Sport has two things that make it viable for consideration.

First, the new Outlander Sport starts at just $20,995 (excluding $1,095 destination fees), making it more affordable than its competitors like the Hyundai Kona and Honda HR-V. The base S model has an excellent array of standard safety features for the price, including automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision mitigation.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Outlander Sport ES has base prices starting at $22,995. Standard equipment for this trim includes rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lights, automatic headlights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

On the other hand, Outlander Sport LE ($23,995) has a second-gen 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the S and ES trims have a smaller 7.0-inch display. Outlander Sport LE’s standard features include 18-inch black alloy wheels, a black grille, and black mirror caps. It also has red interior stitching for a sportier vibe.

The Outlander Sport BE or Black Edition is refreshed for the new year. Starting at $26,745, the Black Edition has black 18-inch wheels with red accents, an alloy fuel door, new front and rear air dams with contrasting red accents, black exterior badging, and a new rear spoiler. The Outlander Sport Black Edition is available in four body colors: Pearl White, Black Labrador, Red Diamond, and Sunshine Orange.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has a standard 2.0-liter MiVEC four-cylinder engine with 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. It has a CVT transmission turning the front wheels, but Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive is optional across the lineup.

If you want the larger 2.4-liter engine, you’ll need the Outlander Sport GT with standard AWD. Producing 168 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque, the larger mill serves up more power while returning 29 mpg on the highway. Meanwhile, the smaller mill is suitable for 23 (city)/29 (highway) mpg, said Mitsubishi.

But the biggest reason for considering the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport over more competent and better-equipped rivals is the standard warranty. The Outlander Sport comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, a 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion warranty, and a 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program for added peace of mind.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will arrive at dealerships beginning February 2021.