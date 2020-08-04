2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo pricing revealed for hatchback & sedan

Chris Davies - Aug 4, 2020, 11:23 am CDT
Mazda has confirmed pricing for the 2021 Mazda3, including dropping full specifications for the hotly-anticipated 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, the first turbocharged option for the sedan and hatchback. Announced back in early July, the 2.5-liter turbo engined Mazda3 will pack 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, and be the flagship of the Mazda3 line-up.

Those power figures are if you supply it with premium fuel, mind. Give it regular unleaded, meanwhile, and you should get more like 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft, Mazda says. Standard is Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system.

Pricing sill start at $29,900 for the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo sedan, and at $30,900 for the hatchback version. Both also incur $945 destination. There’ll also be a Premium Plus package, which takes the sedan up to $32,450, and the hatchback up to $33,750.

That package adds a front air dam and rear roof spoiler, to go with the standard black alloy wheels, black side mirrors, and larger tailpipes than the non-turbo Mazda3 cars. Mazda will also offer an Aero Kit for the Turbo hatchback, which is $1,075 for the Premium Plus package equipped cars, or $1,900 for those without that package. It adds a rear diffuser and side sill extensions.

Inside, the Turbo packs a Bose 12-speaker audio system, along with an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. There’s also a WiFi hotspot, Mazda Connected Services – with three years of service – and keyless entry, plus a head-up display, power moonroof, and dual-zone climate control. You also get heated front seats.

Mazda’s distinctive Soul Red Crystal paint will be $595, while Machine Gray Metallic paint will be $495. Snowflake White Peal Mica rounds out the premium paint colors, at $395.

As for the rest of the 2021 Mazda3 range, pricing for those cars has been confirmed today too. The Mazda3 2.0 FWD sedan starts at $20,500 (plus destination), while the Mazda3 2.5S FWD is from $21,500 for the sedan and from $22,500 for the hatchback. If you want all-wheel drive you’re looking at the 2021 Mazda3 2.5S with the Select Package at least, with the AWD versions of that car starting at $24,100 for the sedan and $25,100 for the hatchback.

A set of BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheels is $3,676, and the same premium paint colors are available. Premium Plus trim cars get leather seats, navigation, and HomeLink support, plus 360-degree cameras and rear smart city braking with rear cross-traffic braking. All trims have Mazda’s i-Activsense suite as standard, with adaptive cruise control, Smart Brake Support, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warnings and assistance, adaptive front lighting and high beam control, and a driver attention alert system.

Mazda says that the non-turbo versions of the 2021 car are available to order now. The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, meanwhile, will arrive by the end of the year, the automaker promises.


