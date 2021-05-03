2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition gets new exterior and interior updates

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 is getting long in the tooth. Unveiled in 2014, Infiniti has given its Q50 sport-luxury sedan a welcome update with the Signature Edition. Based on the new-for-2021 Q50 Sensory trim, Infiniti gave the Signature Edition premium Saddle Brown leather upholstery and a dark chrome front grille.

“The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is fueled by passionate drivers looking for something as distinctive as they are,” said Jeff Pope, Infiniti Americas Group Vice President. “It’s exclusive interior and striking exterior shades complement the Q50’s daring attitude and exceptional twin-turbo V6 under its hood.”

Other highlights in the 2022 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition are polished 19-inch sport alloy wheels and sporty seats. Standard features include an advanced climate control system with a Plasmacluster air purifier, navigation with lane guidance, a Bose Performance Series audio system with 16 speakers, dual touchscreens (8-inch upper and 7-inch lower), and black open-pore wood trimmings.

The Infiniti Q50 remains available in Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400 trim models. Even the base Q50 Pure has generous equipment like dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.

Meanwhile, stepping up to the Luxe trim gets you a sunroof, a standard navigation system, and adaptive cruise control. The Q50 Sensory adds adaptive dampers, stronger brakes, paddle shifters, and leather upholstery, to name a few.

Motivation remains courtesy of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, sending power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, all-wheel-drive (AWD) remains optional across the range.

The range-topping Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 has a 400-horsepower version of the same 3.0-liter turbo V6 motor. It also gets premium leather upholstery and adaptive suspension.

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition will go on sale this spring. Base prices start at $48,200 (RWD) and $50,200 (AWD), respectively.