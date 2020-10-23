2021 Hyundai Elantra Pricing: Base SE trim starts at $19,650

Hyundai has announced the pricing for its all-new 2021 Elantra sedan. And as expected, the new seventh-gen Elantra undercuts the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic in the compact family sedan category. The base Elantra SE starts at $19,650 (before $995 destination fees) and includes a comprehensive range of standard equipment including 15-inch alloy wheels, projector headlights with LED DRL’s, an 8-inch infotainment display, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

On the other hand, the 2021 Elantra SEL starts at $20,900 and adds heated front seats, a proximity key, a hands-free trunk release, and illuminated vanity mirrors. For an additional $950, you can get the SEL Convenience Package which adds a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, and more safety features. And if you add $3,050 more for the SEL Premium Package, you get 17-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior accents, a power driver’s seat, and a sunroof among many others.

Meanwhile, the Elantra Limited starts at $25,450 and includes all the goodies from the SEL with Convenience and Premium packages while adding a parking distance warning system and parking collision avoidance. Standard on the 2021 Elantra SE, SEL, and Limited is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 157 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque and standard front-wheel-drive via an Intelligent Variable Transmission.

All 2021 Elantras come standard with advanced safety features including blind-spot collision avoidance, forward collision assist, lane following assist, high-beam assist, and a safe exit warning system.

You can also go for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid starting at $23,550. However, performance enthusiasts should go straight for the Elantra N Line starting at just $24,100 (with a six-speed manual) and $25,200 with the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Elantra N Line is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger with direct-injection, good for 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

The new Hyundai Elantra N Line also comes with sporting design elements including unique front and rear bumpers, 18-inch wheels, a new rear diffuser and lip spoiler, chrome twin exhausts, and projector headlights. The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is available to order now, while the first deliveries are expected to arrive this fall.