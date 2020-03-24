2021 Honda Insight enters the fray with new safety tech

The good thing about the 2021 Honda Insight is its conventional three-box sedan body style. From any angle, the Insight is pretty much a normal family sedan, and that’s a good thing if you like staying under the radar. Honda is releasing the 2021 Insight virtually unchanged from last year’s model, but the EX and Touring trim are now equipped with standard blind spot information with cross-traffic monitor.

Also, the new Honda Insight is available with a new ‘radiant red metallic’ paint color, and that’s basically it. The base LX trim starts at $23,885 (including $995 destination charges) and comes with a basic 5-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights, push-button start, and a rearview camera.

Upgrading to the Insight EX will cost you $25,765. In return, you get a larger and more vivid 8-inch infotainment display with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker audio system, and a split-folding rear seat. Meanwhile, the Insight Touring starts at $29,795 and has a 10-speaker audio system, standard navigation, Wi-Fi connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, and leather-wrapped seats.

Honda Sensing is standard across all trim models, but previous versions lacked a traditional blind-spot monitoring system – until now. The 2021 Honda Insight EX and Touring are now equipped with blind-spot information and rear cross-traffic monitoring. Honda Sensing includes collision mitigating braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.

Power is courtesy of a 1.5-liter four-banger performing hybrid duties alongside a small electric motor. The combined system output is 151 horsepower. The gasoline engine acts primarily as a generator to power the electric motor, but it can turn the front wheels directly at higher speeds. Because of this, the Insight easily achieves an EPA fuel economy rating of 55/49/52 mpg.

The 2021 Honda Insight is available now at dealerships. North American Insights are manufactured exclusively at Honda’s Greensburg auto plant in Indiana.