2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition arrives this month, but there’s a catch

The hype surrounding Honda’s 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition is coming to an end. The car arrives at Honda dealerships later this month carrying a rather hefty $44,950 base price. Honda recently unveiled pricing on the Civic Type R and Type R Limited Edition. The standard Type R is around $500 more over last year’s model and starts at $38,450.

The good news? The 2021 Honda Civic Type R arrives at dealerships today, while the Type R Limited Edition will storm in with its exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint job a couple of weeks from today. Honda is only making 600 units of the Civic Type R Limited Edition, and that’s not a lot. If you like the Type R Limited Edition, Honda strongly recommends contacting an authorized dealer to reserve your unit.

Yes, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition demands a $6,500 premium over a regular Type R, but you get a ton of go-fast goodies for the extra cash. But then again, we’re hoping you like yellow paint since the Limited Edition Type R is only available in Phoenix Yellow hue. However, it does have a contrasting black roof, black mirror caps, and dark chrome Civic badges.

That’s not all. You also get a nice set of lightweight forged BBS alloy wheels, enough to save 18 pounds of unsprung weight from a regular Type R. The wheels are wrapped in exclusive Michelin Cup 2 tires, while the two-piece floating front brakes are also 2.5 pounds lighter than before. Honda also got rid of 28 pounds worth of sound-deadening materials to further reduce weight. All told, the Limited Edition is 46 pounds lighter than a standard Type R.

Both the Civic Type R and Limited Edition model are motivated by a race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected four-cylinder VTEC engine. It pumps out 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, all of which are routed to the front wheels via a standard close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential. The Limited Edition Type R recently established a new front-wheel-drive track record at Honda’s Suzuka Circuit, finishing the deed in 2 minutes and 23.993 seconds.

Despite having track-car attributes, the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition has standard Honda Sensing like in a regular Civic Type R. It has adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation with lane departure warning, and forward-collision warning. It even has an Alcantara steering wheel and a weighted shift knob.