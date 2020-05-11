2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is ready for winter

American carmaker Ford is just about ready to deliver the first production units of its highly-anticipated Mustang Mach-E EV. According to Ford, customers in the U.S. and Europe can expect first deliveries to arrive by October 2020. And since the northeastern part of the United States is bracing for unexpected snowstorms due to the polar vortex, Ford is highlighting the winter capabilities of its first-ever EV in a new video.

The newest Mustang is not only an all-electric vehicle. Since the Mach-E is an SUV, buyers can choose between FWD (front-wheel drive) or AWD (all-wheel drive) with either a single or dual electric motor, a first for the Mustang brand.

“Mach-E’s available all-wheel drive is designed to help instill driver confidence in all conditions,” said Robert Iorio, Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicle engineering manager. “The team has integrated e-drive propulsion, all-wheel-drive calibration, and brake control in a way that optimizes fine motor skills to enable immediate response in low-traction conditions and ensure the performance expected from Mustang – even in the snow.”

The newest Mustang Mach-E was subjected to frigid conditions at the Smither Winter Test Center in the Michigan peninsula. The 800-acre testing facility is home to challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions – perfect for testing and evaluating the real-world performance of Ford’s first-ever all-electric SUV.

Incidentally, AWD is optional across all trim models of the Mach-E while the dual-motor AWD setup is standard on the Mach-E First Edition and GT Performance trim. The Mach-E is also sold between two battery choices: Standard Range (75.7 kWh) and Extended Range (98.8 kWh). However, the driving range will depend on whether you have a standard RWD or AWD Mustang Mach-E.

The base Mach-E Select model is only offered with the Standard Range battery. With a single motor and RWD, it achieves 230 miles of range while the AWD dual-motor version is good for 210 miles. Meanwhile, the Mustang Mach-E Premium with a standard battery and FWD is good for 230 miles while AWD achieves 210 miles of range. And with the larger battery, the RWD model achieves 300 miles per charge while the AWD version is at 210 miles.

According to Ford, a large majority of reservations for the Mustang Mach-E in New England and across the northern and mid-western states are AWD. For now, we’re just excited to get our hands on the most practical and most radical iteration of America’s favorite and most iconic muscle car.