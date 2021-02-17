2021 Ford Expedition XL STX offers full-size capabilities for under $50k

Ford unveiled its newest 2021 Expedition XL STX earlier this year. Unlike last year’s base Expedition XL, the STX package deletes the third-row seats and lowers the base price by around $3,000. The result is an even roomier five-seat cabin with the same capability and versatility you expect from a full-size SUV, and it starts at $49,995 (not including $1,695 destination fees).

“The Expedition STX is perfect for families who lead an active lifestyle that requires the capability and space of a full-size SUV,” said Devin McParlane, Expedition brand manager. “They get all of the content they desire at an attractive price, plus a great appearance.”

The STX package includes a gloss-black five-bar grille, gloss black mirror caps, and new 18-inch metallic cast-aluminum wheels for a distinctive vibe. Inside, you get seating for five adults and up to 63.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats, enough space to carry a month’s worth of groceries.

If that’s not enough, the 40/20/40 split-bench, second-row seats fold neatly to reveal 104.6 cubic feet of cargo room. You also get a nifty cargo management system with a cargo net and cargo protector to organize your stuff. And even though we’re talking about a base Expedition, it still gets some creature comforts like an 8-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar and manual recline, a tri-zone automatic climate control system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with SYNC 3, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

The 2021 Expedition STX is also home to FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi connectivity, four 12-volt outlets, and four USB ports to power your mobile devices. However, the STX package does not include satellite radio, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and parking sensors – all standard in last year’s Expedition XLT.

Power comes via Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine producing 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel-drive is standard, while 4WD with ControlTrac eLSD (electronic limited-slip differential) is optional. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, while rear-wheel-drive variants also get a non-limited-slip 3.15 rear axle and a Class IV trailer hitch receiver.

The newest Expedition XLT RWD has a maximum towing capacity of 9,300 pounds. Ford’s available Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package includes a 3.73 rear axle, a trailer brake, and a heavy-duty radiator to enhance engine cooling. Meanwhile, STX 4WD models can tow up to 9,200 pounds. The 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX is available to order now at your favorite Ford dealership.