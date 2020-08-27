2021 Bentley Flying Spur with Styling Specification Package adds nifty carbon aero bits

The 2021 Bentley Flying Spur is a serious land-bound luxury cruise missile on four wheels. Executive editor Chris Davies drove the new Flying Spur in Monaco, and that was before COVID-19 spoiled all the fun. “The power available is astonishing,” said Davies. “Graze the gas pedal and the car surges forward with an urgency quite at odds with the Bentley’s size and weight.”

True to form, Bentley is looking to attract a newer, younger, and wealthier audience with the Styling Specification package, which is exclusive to the new Flying Spur. This bespoke carbon-fiber exterior package is available to new and existing 2020 Flying Spurs, and it gives the vehicle a sportier attitude without going overboard with fancy exterior bits.

The Styling Specification package starts at the front, where the Flying Spur’s aristocratic mug receives a bespoke carbon-fiber lip spoiler. You also get a subtle set of side skirts and a new rear diffuser at the rear. The styling package also comes with a subtle decklid spoiler to complete the athletic touring vibe.

We’re talking about a Bentley, and a flagship one at that, so you can expect nothing less than impeccable quality throughout. Bentley utilized a consistent 2×2 twill pattern on all the carbon-fiber components to maintain a consistent grain. Each component is given a high-gloss finish for added visual presence and protection against the elements.

Also, each body kit in the Flying Spur Styling Specification package is optimized to improve airflow, which is a good thing since the Flying Spur is currently the world’s fastest four-door sedan. Bentley claims a 207 mph top speed, which makes it the fastest and most luxurious way to travel on four wheels. It’s the only car to have 3D wood panels and 3D-quilted leather trim to further amplify the posh driving experience.

The Bentley Flying Spur remains motivated by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 motor pushing out 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic and standard variable all-wheel-drive system, the Flying Spur can effortlessly rocket to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds.

Bentley failed to mention pricing for the Flying Spur Styling Specification package. But if you can afford a sub-$215k Bentley Flying Spur, who cares about price?