Yes, Milwaukee Tools Makes A Snow Blower - Here's How Much It Costs

If you're expecting a cold winter, then chances are you're making plans to deal with bad weather that may be coming your way. Maybe you're thinking about a snow blower and which stage model is right for you. If you prefer Milwaukee tools, then you're in luck. The company is now offering the M18 FUEL 18V 21-inch Auger Propelled Dual Battery Single Stage Snow Blower at Home Depot for $1,499.

This is a tool Milwaukee makes that Makita doesn't, and it features an adjustable chute that's 40 percent wider than the competition. So you could finish the job faster than expected, depending on the amount of snow. The ability to clear 21 inches of snow at once is a plus, and with a 12-inch intake height, you can move through more with fewer passes. The blower uses a rubber auger that moves the machine forward, and comes equipped with two headlights so you can keep working in low-light conditions. The blower also has a dual-coated frame, giving you a layer of protection against normal wear and rust.

The brushless motor is capable of 7.5 horsepower and starts up in under a second. The fact that the motor's driven by two 18V batteries means you won't have to worry about keeping fuel on hand, as you would with a gas-powered blower. You also don't have to worry about whether or not you have enough cord to stretch across your yard, as you would with a corded model.