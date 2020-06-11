2020 Volkswagen ID.3: European deliveries begin this September

Volkswagen is soldiering on with the production of its first-ever all-electric ID.3 hatchback. According to the German carmaker, the first European deliveries of its eagerly-anticipated 2020 VW ID.3 are expected to arrive in early September. Despite production delays caused by software issues and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, VW is back on the right track.

“The Volkswagen brand’s large-scale offensive is literally taking to the road with the ID.3,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of Volkswagen. “This car underscores our mission to provide locally emission-free mobility fit for everyday use and affordable for all.”

Incidentally, VW will begin accepting binding orders for the first 30,000 limited-edition ID.3 1st models starting July 17. Early buyers or pre-bookers have two options: First, those who choose to get their ID.3 by early September are given a free membership to VW’s ID.3 1st Mover Club. The perks include zero lease rates for the first three months (for leasing options), direct customer support, and a free software update which VW will roll out early next year.

“As a token of thanks for their loyalty to the brand and a gesture of appreciation for their patience during the long wait until ordering kicked off, we’re offering all pre-bookers wishing to take possession of their ID.3 1st in September membership of the ID.3 1st Mover Club,” said Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales.

However, there’s a catch. Early ID.3 models will roll out with incomplete amenities namely the App Connect function and the distance feature in its heads-up display. Meanwhile, the second option is for patient buyers since deliveries won’t commence until the fourth quarter of 2020. In return, the car will have complete features by then.

The VW ID.3 1st edition model starts at under €40,000 (approximately $45,500) and is equipped with a 58 kWh battery pack and a rear-mounted single electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. This enables the vehicle to rush from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4-seconds.

The 1st edition ID.3 also comes with a free one year charging credit. Standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, navigation, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and 100 kW fast charging among other things.

On the other hand, the VW ID.3 1st Plus model starts at below €46,000 ($52,300) and comes with keyless locking/unlocking, a rearview camera system, 19-inch wheels, additional USB-C charging ports, and tinted windows. The ID.3 1st MAX includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and an augmented reality heads-up display for under €50,000 ($57,000).

With the new VW ID.3, the German carmaker is poised to stir the electric bandwagon by offering all-electric vehicles across its entire portfolio by 2022.