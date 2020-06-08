2020 Dodge Challenger arrives with 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition livery

Dodge is extending the Challenger’s 50th anniversary celebration with new paint colors and special 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition livery. This exclusive celebratory package is offered in the Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Additionally, you can also get the full 50th anniversary treatment in the 2020 Dodge Charger sedan.

New paint colors for both the 2020 Challenger and Charger include Gold Rush, Frostbite, Sinamon Stick, Hellraisin, and Smoke Show – the latter of which replaces the Destroyer Grey paint option from last year’s model. And while the Challenger 50th Anniversary Limited Edition package is available across all paint options, the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition package is limited to specific paint colors including Octane Red, Triple Nickel, White Knuckle, Granite, Indigo Blue, and Smoke Show.

Meanwhile, the commemorative edition includes special touches like a satin black hood, roof, and decklid; model-specific fender badges and gold spoiler badges; new Air Catcher headlamps with illuminated ‘50’ logos; and a blacked-out fuel door with black ‘Dodge’ lettering on the taillamp badge.

The commemorative edition also includes a bevy of Gold School wheels measuring 20-inch by 9-inch on Challenger R/T and 20-inch by 9.5-inch on Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody receives 20-inch by 11-inch alloys.

Of course, no 50th-anniversary celebration is complete without a jazzed-up interior. The 50th-anniversary commemorative livery includes heated and ventilated seats wrapped in Nappa leather and Alcantara suede; Alcantara door linings; sepia accent stitching on the seats, doors, and center console; and genuine carbon-fiber trim.

Also included are a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, white-faced gauges with yellow markings, and new Berber floor mats with embroidered ‘50’ logos.

The 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition package starts at $4,995 for the Challenger R/T and $5,495 for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Prepare to spend an additional $11,495 (including the $6,000 widebody package) for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody edition. Dodge dealerships are now accepting orders for all 2020 Dodge Challenger and Charger models including the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition. The first deliveries are arriving this fall.