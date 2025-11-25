Why Using Glass Cleaner On Your TV Is Never A Good Idea

Oops. There's a good chance you've been cleaning the screen on your newer flat-screen TV the wrong way for years. Especially if you come from the era when they were made solely of glass and devoid of any fancy plastic layer or special anti-glare coating.

For the longest time, TVs were made using cathode ray tubes (aka CRTs), which in simplest terms was a vacuum tube containing one or more electron guns that projected images onto a fluorescent screen. The curved and bulbous face of those screens was made using thick, heavy, shatter-resistant glass to block X-ray emissions — another reason your parents didn't want you to sit too close to the TV. Back then, screens didn't have any protective outer layers, plastic or otherwise, so cleaning them with glass cleaner was not only practical but expected.

When the digital age exploded in the early 2000s, our TVs morphed into high-tech viewports, complete with wide, flat screens featuring plasma, LCD, and OLED technology, replete with special coatings and glare-reducing features. If you use those same glass cleaners of old now, they'll do infinitely more harm than good. According to virtually every television maker today, you should never use things like standard window cleaners, scouring powder, soaps, alcohol, benzene, ammonia, etc. Doing so could result in permanent damage to the screen. Even pressing too hard to remove a stubborn smudge could cause the liquid crystals to collapse. What's more, using items with rough fibers, like paper towels or tissues, can create scratches, but there is a proper (and easy) way to clean your flat-screen TV.